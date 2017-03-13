Why the BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Turnaround Isn’t Coming

We’re somewhere around the 7- or 8-year mark on the turnaround story for BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) stock. Within that story, there have been a number of supposed catalysts for BBRY stock. First, the company’s hardware was going to reverse market share losses to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Android ecosystem.

That didn’t work; however, BlackBerry’s smartphone market share went from 43% in January 2010 to the single digits in a matter of years. And BlackBerry stock, in turn, dropped from $130+ to the single digits over roughly the same time frame.

After that, there was the balance sheet: BBRY had over $3 billion in cash and no debt just a few years ago. That, bulls argued, made BlackBerry stock “too cheap”.

The company closed its fiscal Q3 (ending November 2016) with just $1 billion in net cash, however. Then, BlackBerry was going to monetize its patents. Other than a $115 million sale in 2015, patent monetization has done little to help BBRY stock. Now, BlackBerry is a software company, working with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) to create autonomous cars.

None of the stories have done much for BBRY stock so far. And there’s little reason to expect a change.

BlackBerry Stock Isn’t ‘Cheap’

The issue with BBRY stock at the moment is that it needs a turnaround at this point. The company does have net cash of about $1 billion. But it’s also barely profitable on an adjusted basis. Guidance for Q4 fiscal 2017 (ending February) suggests full-year adjusted earnings-per-share of just $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA likely will come in around $200 million … at most.

Even backing out the company’s cash, those figures value BlackBerry stock at about 250x EPS and 20x adjusted EBITDA. Both numbers imply that investors buying BBRY stock are expecting near-term growth. But the question remains: from where will that growth come?

Hardware Licensing Won’t Turn Around BBRY Stock

Much of the year-over-year improvement in FY17 is coming from cost-cutting, notably from the decision to exit handset manufacturing. But that can’t be replicated every year, even if BBRY should see incremental benefits in FY18. Longer-term, BlackBerry touts the margin enhancements associated with those moves. But they also cut revenue substantially: hardware revenue (the company’s “Mobility Solutions” segment) is down by more than half through the first three quarters of FY17, and will continue to decline.

As far as licensing goes, it’s true that gross margin and operating margin will rise. In fact, BBRY has estimated ~90% gross margin on its licensed products. But gross profit dollars decline. Some sort of profit needs to be left over for key licensor TCL to make the deal.

That doesn’t mean licensing out phones is a bad deal for BlackBerry. There are better uses for the company’s capital. But BBRY’s overall hardware profits only rise if its hardware sales rise — and that seems highly unlikely. The company still has to design those phones; and its design history is checkered with failure. The Classic and the Priv both disappointed tremendously. BlackBerry had to take an inventory write-down charge on both the DTEK50 and DTEK60 models launched more recently.

Low-cost outsourcing helps margins. But it’s not going to drive BBRY’s overall EPS higher, even if margins and ROIC improve.

