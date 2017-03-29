BlackRock Layoffs: BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Cut 30+ Stock Pickers

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK ) is planning to lay off over 30 stock pickers as its shifts toward quantitative analysts.

According to claims from unnamed insiders, the BlackRock layoffs will include five of the investment management company’s 53 portfolio managers. It says that the layoffs will result in a $25 million charge during its first quarter of the year.

The BlackRock layoffs are reportedly coming as the company’s active-equity funds fall behind competitors. The company’s yearly average return over the last five years is 7.3%. The industry average for returns in this same time frame is 8.8%. BLK also reported its first yearly revenue loss in 2016 since 2009.

As a result of the BlackRock layoffs, the company will be moving $6 billion of the $201 billion in control of stock pickers to quantitative analysts. Mark Wiseman, the company’s global leader of active equities, says his unit will be hiring the same number of people over the next 18 months that are being laid off, reports Bloomberg.

The BlackRock layoffs mean that the company is planning to put its trust more in computers than people for choosing stocks to invest in. While the company acknowledges that a major switch in management could scare off customers, it believes that the change will be worth it in the long run.

“We’re in really rough seas, but BlackRock is an aircraft carrier,” Wiseman told Fox Business Network. “Everyone else is in dinghies, and they’re bailing like hell.”

BLK stock was down slightly as of noon Wednesday.