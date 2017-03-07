Why Boeing Co (BA) Stock Will Hit Turbulence in 2017

Last year belonged to the defense stocks. As a sector, the various defense contractors and aerospace firms surged on the wave of optimism surrounding President Trump’s election. But none rose as much as Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ).

Flying through the air like one of its jet fighters, BA stock more than doubled the return of the S&P 500 over the trailing twelve months. And when you factor in the Boeing’s hefty dividend, its total return was closer to 60%.

So far, 2017 has been another sonic boom for BA stock.

But with Boeing stock already soaring so high, the real question is whether not, future gains are warranted. Especially, when you consider that Boeing wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders before. The market may be already pricing in a lot from BA.

Plenty of Positives for BA Stock

It’s easy to see why BA has been riding high over the last year. Despite Trump’s tweets about the rising cost of Air Force One, we all know that he is pro-military and has already made plans to boost America’s defense forces budget by a substantial sum. As one of the largest defense contractors on the planet, that spending will make its way to Boeing’s bottom line.

Perhaps sooner than later as Trump has directly reversed course on BA and he has hinted at having the military order more of its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets over Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE: LMT ) F-35’s. A slew of new international orders for fighter jets hasn’t hurt either. If you remember, Boeing’s fighter jet business was in danger of closing within ten years.

As if that wasn’t enough, BA has scored some major wins regarding its Dreamliner program. The firm recently delivered its 500th plane. That’s a critical mark as the project has been incredibly costly for Boeing, but it should now be able to begin seeing profit from the wide-body aircraft.

These reasons, as well as a supportive buyback program, have helped BA stock become the defense stock of the moment and led to its strong returns over the last year.

Turbulence Ahead for Boeing Stock

But investors may want to reach for their airsick bags when it comes to BA stock. Boeing stock isn’t exactly flying in clear skies, and there could be some serious turbulence ahead.

While the potential for high sales is there, the truth is, Boeing has continued to see its yearly sales decline over the last few years. Between 2012 and 2014, BA received more than 1,000 orders per year for its commercial planes. Orders fell to just around 760 in 2015 and decreased by another 100 orders last year. Lower oil prices have only clipped demand for many airlines to upgrade their fleets to newer, more fuel-efficient airplanes.

So, overall sales have been dropping at BA. But Boeing does have an enviable backlog of orders already in the queue, right?

Well, not exactly. The problem is those 5,700 or so orders aren’t exactly what they seem. The vast bulk of those is for its standard 737 jets. These smaller/thinner aircraft aren’t exactly profit-making machines as margins are much thinner than its widebody planes.

Next Page