Bonnaroo 2017 Lineup, Tickets and More Information

The Bonnaroo 2017 lineup has been announced, as well as details on how much tickets go for and a new stage that will appease all electronic music fans.

The annual festival takes place at Manchester, Tennessee’s Great State Park where bands of multiple genres such as indie rock, heavy metal, jazz, hip hop and funk have been performing since 2002. A recent addition to Bonnaroo is electronic dance music (EDM), which has spawned a new stage called “The Other” stage.

This area will also feature hip hop, and some of the artists performing include Marshmello, Big Gigantic and Yellow Claw. The rest of the festival includes plenty of talent, including U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Major Lazer, Travis Scott and The Head and the Heart.

The show itself will take place from June 8th through the 11th and a four-day general admission ticket will set you back $349.50 plus fees. A ticket with shuttle service to and from Nashville will cost $554.50 plus fees, for those who will not be driving.

You can also pay extra for comfort as an additional $575 will net you a two-person tent that will be pitched by Bonnaroo workers, which you can take home with you. This package also includes two air mattresses, two sleeping bags, a lantern, a lock and a car camping pass.

VIP tickets are more than $1,648.50 and they are sold in pairs for those looking for a little more luxury,