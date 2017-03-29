Bull of the Day: Best Buy Co Inc Stock (BBY) Continues to Rebound

It has been a challenging environment for most retailers as more and more shoppers now prefer to shop online. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) now accounts for more than half of every new dollar spent online in America and few retailers are able to compete with the e-commerce giant.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) is one of those select retailers, and it is the Bull of the Day today.

About Best Buy

Headquartered in Richfield, MN, Best Buy (BBY) is a leading specialty retailer of technology products, services and solutions, with approximately 1,600 stores in North America. Domestic Operations accounted for 92% of FY17 total revenue.

According to the company, 70% of the U.S. population lives within 15 minutes of a Best Buy store. That has helped the retailer to improve its e-commerce operations as shoppers can purchase online and pick up from a nearby Best Buy store, within two days in most cases.

Best Buy’s Q4 Earnings Beat Was a Gem

The retailer reported on March 1. Adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66, and were up 27.5% from the prior-year quarter. Total revenues of $13,482 million, were however shy of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,608 million.

Guidance was also below street estimates and shares fell about 4.5% after the report. They have recovered nicely since then as bargain hunters rushed to buy the dips.

