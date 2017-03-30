Bullish on Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock? Then Answer This Question

Sometimes you have to wonder if analysts actually read some of the stuff they write. Granted, handicapping stocks isn’t an easy thing to do. On the other hand, sometimes they don’t help themselves.

The latest eyebrow-raiser: Baird analyst Brian White recently commented on Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) that it’s a “very unique tech company that should not be pigeonholed in a particular industry,” and the fact that Snap sees itself as a camera company “fosters a mindset for innovation.”

Um … what?

OK, there’s a modicum of sanity to it. Snapchat isn’t conventional as long as you disregard the messenger app from Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and ignore WhatsApp and WeChat, and by avoiding classifying itself as a messenger service it can theoretically do whatever it wants to in the future.

Calling a spade a spade, though, White’s comments sound like a Hail Mary from a quarterback that knows his team is losing the game — a string of buzzwords and sage-sounding wisdom just might be enough to distract investors from just what a dog this stock is.

Yesterday’s and today’s weakness, however, says SNAP traders aren’t buying into the bullishness.

What’s Snap Inc?

Snap, on the off-chance you’re not familiar, is the parent company of popular online messaging app Snapchat. The company went public on March 2, with an enormous amount of fanfare.

The app is a bit of a curiosity, in that the messages — video, text or pictures — disappear after a few seconds.

It sounds odd and even a little pointless, but teens, tweens and most millennials love it. That’s why advertisers love it too — it attracts an otherwise-tough-to-reach millennial crowd.

Like any other web-based platform, Snap is forever improving its technology, making Snapchat even stickier. Problem: Facebook is copying those added features every step of the way. Just yesterday the social networking giant unveiled new camera effects and ‘Stories’ for its messaging app, copying some of the exact upgrades Snap had recently put in place.

The copycatting has been nagging Snap since the onset. Yet, that’s the least of the company’s problems.

