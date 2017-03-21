Buy Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Before Rates Rise Again

Interest rates were one of 2016’s hotter topics of conversation surrounding megabanks like Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ). Ironically, once theory became reality, the buzz had already faded, and WFC, C and BAC stock all shrunk back.

But while owners of WFC, C and BAC stock have been waiting patiently on higher interest rates as a means of squeezing out greater profits, last week’s quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve — with at least a couple more in the hopper for this year — is the best news that BofA shareholders have heard in a while.

And the potential numbers are nothing to sneeze at.

Higher Interest Rates Means Good News for Bank Stocks

The Q&D primer: A big chunk of a bank’s profits lies in the difference between its borrowing costs (funds borrowed from the government) and what it charges its borrowers for things like mortgages and auto loans. When rates are low, these so-called “spreads” are narrow, and bank profitability is crimped. As rates rise, these spreads widen, thus making banking a more profitable venture.

In that light, last week’s news from the Federal Reserve that the country’s foundational interest rate (the Fed funds rate) was nudged higher by 25 basis points is good news indeed. The really good news, however, is the Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate outlook for the rest of the year. The committee believes two more rate hikes are in the cards for this year, and three more are suggested for 2018.

As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats, meaning higher interest rates should boost all banks’ profits.

Bank of America is particularly well-positioned, though, to benefit from the Fed’s plans.

Talking Numbers

All banks make loans, but not all banks make as many loans as BofA does, particularly to consumers. As of its most recently-completed quarter, its loan portfolio was a whopping $901 billion … second only to Wells Fargo.

An outsized portion of that portfolio is made up of consumer loans too, which are less risky than most business lending.

What that ultimately means for owners of BAC stock isn’t perfectly clear. The upside of a 100-basis-point increase in the market’s prevailing interest rates could add $6 billion to the company’s bottom line, at the low end, while at the high end of estimates could add $7.5 billion worth of interest income per year.

What is clear, however, is that higher rates are doing something fruitful.

Next Page