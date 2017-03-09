It has not been a good start to the year for BP Plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ). Keep in mind that the shares are off by 11%. Yet the various other mega-cap oil stocks have also posted losses, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A , NYSE: RDS.B ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ). All this is in stark contrast to much of the rest of the stock market, which seems to reach new highs every day.

But then again, with the oil stocks, the earnings have not been encouraging. For example, during the latest quarter for BP, the net earnings came to only about $400 million. What’s more, for the full-year, it was $2.59 billion, down from $5.9 billion in 2015. This was actually the worst annual performance in a decade.

It’s important to note that — during 2016 — Brent oil prices averaged about $44 a barrel, which was the lowest level in 12 years. Natural gas prices also remained weak.

But such is the cyclical nature of the energy business. Yet perhaps there may be an opportunity here with BP stock — especially for value investors? Maybe so. But to gauge this, let’s take a look at three pros and cons.

3 Pros on BP Stock

Leadership: When Bob Dudley took the helm of BP in late 2010, the situation looked bleak. Of course, he had to deal with the tragic Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

But for the most part, he has done a tremendous job with the restructuring. He has drastically cut costs (down by $7 billion since 2014) and unloaded about $75 billion in assets (consider that BP is now a third smaller since the oil spill). What’s more, he has skillfully managed through the enormous liabilities and has put in place much stronger safety systems.

According to a recent interview on Bloomberg TV, Dudley noted: “It’s time for BP to start growing. We’ve walked through so many difficulties in the U.S. that I think the company now is well-positioned for growth.”

Portfolio: Despite all the divestitures, BP still has a strong set of assets. If anything, the restructuring has forced the company to focus on those segments of the business that have the most potential for long-term returns.

Consider that BP has reserves of 17.8 billion, which should last for nearly 15 years. A key part of this has been Dudley’s strong negotiations with Russia’s Rosneft.

But there are other important initiatives, such as in Egypt, Abu Dhabi and various parts of Africa. BP is even investing in the Gulf of Mexico as seen with the “Mad Dog 2” project, which promises to be a low-cost source of energy.

Valuation and Dividend: BP stock is selling at a reasonable valuation. Keep in mind that the forward price-to-earnings multiple is 12.3X. By comparison, XOM trades at 16.6X and CVX sports a multiple of 18X.

And yes, the dividend on BP is standout, with the yield at 7.2%. Hey, it is only 3.7% for XOM and 4% for CVX.

