Buy Ford Motor Company (F) Stock at a 12% Discount Now!

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been stuck in the proverbial mud, but could 2017 finally see F stock shift gears and drive shareholder value? Let’s check what’s going on with Ford both off and on the price chart, as well as a F options strategy to navigate any potential bumps that might still be in the road ahead.

Have you driven a Ford lately? If you have, it’s unlikely to have provided much torque to the portfolio. The fact is, outside the darkest days of the financial crisis, F stock has gone nowhere.

It’s true, there has been a steady and decent dividend for income investors. The payout has averaged more than 3% and currently yields a hefty, above-market 4.73%. But when compared to the outsized gains for the broader averages the last several years, most investors would have done well to have steered clear of F stock.

But can Ford finally turn the corner for investors in 2017? Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Ford Transit T-250 cargo van and can’t help but appreciate the Super Duty and F-150 Raptor trucks as vehicles worthy of reaffirming the legendary “Built Ford Tough” tradition.

But is that enough to invest in F stock? Maybe it is for my family, and legendary investor Peter Lynch might be agreeable with that decision … but for other investors, yes, there is more to Ford stock.

Optimistically, the road ahead looks strong for F stock. Most exciting, Ford is the first auto company that’s set a firm target date of 2021 for rolling out fully autonomous vehicles into the market.

But even if there are bumps in the road ahead, Ford is looking good and F stock could still find itself motoring higher.

Ford has been very proactive in recent years to become a more nimble auto company. And as a cyclical business firing on all cylinders with record sales in 2016, Ford management is ready for the inevitable. In fact, domestic sales could fall 30% and F stock would still turn a profit due to its increased manufacturing efficiencies.

Bottom-line and regardless of the operating environment, Ford is building itself tougher than ever. And who knows, maybe it will take a sales slump to turn F stock higher, as investors recognize the worst is probably a good deal better than today’s gloomy forecast? Maybe.

F Stock Monthly Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at F stock’s monthly chart, I’m optimistic shares are bottoming. That’s not to say Ford is going to simply motor higher or can’t go lower.

But lengthy consolidation work since mid-2015 appears to have found a firming technical floor around the 38% retracement level dating to the low of the financial crisis.

