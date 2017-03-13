Buy First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock, Make 55% in 18 Months

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ) is having a rough go of it. FSLR stock has plummeted as much as 17% since reaching its February high of $38.50, and now the solar stock is being booted from the S&P 500.

Yes, the residential solar installer recently beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and raised its sales guidance for 2017.

However, thanks to a pre-tax charge of $729 million during the quarter, the company reversed last year’s Q4 operating income of $131.82 million to a loss of $765.41 million. What’s more, investors realized that even though First Solar did beat consensus estimates on the top line with $412.76 million, it still marked a year-over-year decline of 56% from revenue of $942.32 million a year ago.

And yet, there’s reason to believe FSLR stock could still put up huge gains before 2017 is through.

Why the Trouble in First Solar?

First Solar’s business has been hurt by several factors, including weak economic concerns in China, resulting in slow on solar panel purchases and causing a rise in First Solar’s inventory. This was one of the reasons competitors such as Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) opted to acquire SolarCity, shielding the latter from the negative effects of the industry.

Aside from these factors, it hasn’t helped that President Donald Trump — unlike former President Obama — hasn’t embraced renewable or green energy to the extent he has supported the coal industry.

Nevertheless, with SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR ) making some optimistic comments about the state of the solar industry, now’s an ideal time to place a bet on FSLR stock, which closed Friday at $32.40, losing 6.4% for the week. At some point, solar energy — which continues to gain global acceptance as it decreases in costs — can’t be avoided any longer.

And this is where First Solar’s restructuring efforts — including plans to cut about 27% of its workforce — make sense.

