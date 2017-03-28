Buy Hot Tech ETFs to Avoid Trump Uncertainties

Talks are rampant about an impending correction in the broader market if Trump’s Health Care plans fail and uncertainty over his other promises mounts. Though it is too early to portend any setback on the new President’s plans, investors should always take guard for a bear case.

Investors should note that though the Nasdaq-100 gave a fair return in the Trump rally, it lagged the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 in 2016.

However, the tech-heavy index picked up greater momentum from the end of January 2017 to surpass the S&P 500, though is still behind the DOW.

As fear gripped market lately on an uncertain future, we see that the Nasdaq-100 is way better-positioned than the other two important U.S. equity gauges.

In the last one month (as of March 22, 2017), Nasdaq -100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ ) was up 0.4% while the Dow Jones-based fund (NYSEARCA: DIA ) lost over 0.1% and the S&P 500-based ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) was off about 0.5%.

6 Reasons for the Expected Rally in Tech Stocks

Trump’s Softer Tone Toward Protectionist Views

Investors should note that tech stocks fell into the questionable spot after Donald Trump’s win. This is because Trump is expected to take stricter steps on immigration and outsourcing – the two pillars that the tech sector stands on.

However, the Trump administration’s tone turned softer lately on several key protectionist issues.

We do not expect too many threats on the outsourcing and the tech sector as a whole (read: Trump Trade Advisor’s Comments Boost Mexico ETFs).

