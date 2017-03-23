Buy Tesla, Inc. Stock With a Lot Less Risk

If you can look past what Wall Street thinks, it appears to be an opportune time to test drive Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). That doesn’t mean to just run out and buy TSLA stock.

Instead, I’ll show you a way to drive profits from Tesla while reducing your risk.

It’s no secret: Tesla has its work cut out for it, and many on Wall Street don’t think the company will survive the challenge. Wider-than-expected losses, cash burn, a less-subsidy friendly administration, staunch competition from General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and BMW, disappointing deliverables guidance during February’s corporate confessional … to some, the future for TSLA looks bleak.

One recent shot fired over the bow came from the venerable Goldman Sachs. The investment bank cut shares of TSLA to a rare “Sell” from “Neutral” as February rolled into March and a couple days after Tesla’s earnings release.

The upshot of Goldman’s recommended warning is the downgrade mostly failed to provide anything new under the sun as it relates to Tesla. Also, as I noted in a more optimistic opinion of TSLA stock, timely analyst moves from the banker haven’t been spot-on.

And in the weeks since Goldman’s latest move on Tesla? Again, the firm has been “early” at best. Tesla stock is actually up about 5% since the downgrade.

More recently, Wednesday found another of Wall Street’s elite waving the caution flag on TSLA. Oppenheimer’s more detailed note acknowledged forward progress, but ultimately warned of the company being “fraught with risk” as it has transformed itself into an auto and energy concern.

Note that Oppenheimer didn’t downgrade TSLA. But an existing “hold” rating did suggest that shareholders should cool off.

Tesla Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge As Tesla’s weekly chart shows, shares have made some very nice technical progress in 2017, which favors bullish investors. Not only is Tesla stock up nearly 20% year-to-date, but the solid outperformance and relative strength have cleared significant weekly chart resistance.

Also reassuring is the fact that TSLA shares have held a test of the prior breakout area. The bullish price action is signaling support on the part of investors as part of a fairly ordinary 16% corrective move from this year’s high.

The one technical item I’m marginally concerned with is stochastics. The secondary indicator is showing a neutral reading, while pointing down. As much, there’s no sign of a confirmation the low in place will ultimately hold.

