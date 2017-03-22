Buy the Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU) Stock Dip

Chinese tech company Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) has been called “the Google of China,” but BIDU stock’s steady decline over the past six months suggests that the company is nowhere near comparable to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

In mid-February, BIDU looked to be on the upswing, but the firm’s fourth-quarter earnings dealt a heavy blow to Baidu stock.

With BIDU shares down nearly 10% from where they were a month ago, however, this dip could translate into a buying opportunity.

Baidu Earnings

It’s true that Baidu reported less-than-stellar earnings last month. The company’s quarterly revenue came in a $2.6 billion, which represents a decline of more than 2% from last year’s figures.

Even more concerning was the fact that online marketing customers declined 18.6% in 2016. For investors that consider BIDU to be the Chinese Google, that’s a huge deal. Advertising dollars are everything to search engines like Baidu and Google.

It’s Not as Bad as It Looks

Those figures are certainly scary, but when you look at the reason behind them things start to look a little bit rosier. It’s important to note that BIDU faced some major headwinds last year, including a big change to China’s advertising regulations. The cost to comply with the new rules was significant for Baidu, which generates around 96% of its revenue from advertising.

Not only did the new regulations hit BIDU’s revenue hard, but they also hurt the firm’s customers numbers. The new regulations include strict rules regarding how companies advertise and some of Baidu’s current customers weren’t able to meet those requirements, which resulted in a loss.

However, there could be a silver lining in there for BIDU as the new requirements will help the firm identify who its quality customers are. If you look at per-customer spend, you’ll see that those who were able to meet the new guidelines actually spent about 14% more than they had in the fourth quarter of 2015.

