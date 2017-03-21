Buy the Coming Dip in Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) has put in quite the performance during the past four months. HD stock is up 20%-plus since early November, and is now trading in all-time high territory.

With the housing market improving as homebuyers rush to get in before the Federal Reserve hikes rates any higher, HD stock is experiencing a halo effect. But while the long-term outlook remains solid, Home Depot stock could be in for a short-term correction.

What This Means for HD Stock

Don’t get me wrong. There is quite a bit to like about HD stock. The shares have so far been insulated from the retail malaise that has dogged other retailers, such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ). As Laura Hoy puts it, Home Depot and the “DIY industry appears to be relatively insulated from that trend.”

What’s more, HD stock has a strong following within the brokerage community. Specifically, Thomson/First Call reports that 24 of the 32 analysts following the shares rate them a “buy” or better, with nary a “sell” to be found. The 12-month consensus price target also rests at a modest $156.10, and could reasonably see an increase or two in the coming months.

The problem for HD stock remains purely a technical issue. There is quite a bit of froth in the market right now, with stocks trading near all-time highs across the board. Like many other Dow Jones Industrial Average members, Home Depot could use a bit of a correction before the shares start a serious move higher — especially with the summer home buying season just around the corner.



Click to Enlarge HD Options traders tend to agree with this short-term outlook. Currently, the April put/call open interest ratio for HD arrives at an elevated perch of 1.35.

In other words, puts outnumber calls among options set to expire within the next month, as traders anticipate a near-term pullback or short-term stagnation in HD stock.

Overall, April implieds are pricing in a potentially modest move of about 2.8% for HD stock ahead of expiration. This places the upper bound at $$152.14, while the lower bound lies at $143.86.

A rally north of $150 would be a major coup for HD bulls at the moment, and potentially establish a higher floor of support for the shares. Meanwhile, a pullback to the $143 region would mark a buying opportunity for HD bulls, as the shares should find support at their rising 10-week moving average.

Next Page