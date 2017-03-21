Can Nvidia Corporation Stock Reclaim All-Time Highs?

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has popped out a few important developments in recent days. For bullish investors, though, the most significant event might have come out of the NVDA stock chart.

The situation looks complicated. Nvidia stock appears to have some upside overhead, but not necessarily blue skies. My recommendation then isn’t a price target, but a way to participate in upside without your portfolio getting socked.

Let me explain.

How Nvidia Stock Is Setting Up

Monday was a nice session for NVDA stock. The chipmaker gained more than 3% compared to a fractionally mixed performance for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Behind the bid, Goldman Sachs came out with a bullish reminder that Nvidia is on the company’s “Conviction Buy” list.

It’s not the first time Goldman has reiterated its position on NVDA, which includes a price target of $130. In fact, the influential investment bank came out as recently on both Feb. 27 and March 6 in similar defense of shares. Support for multiple calls has followed various sound bites and items of notice out of the company.

The late February announcement was an intentional shout-out to investors of an opportunity to purchase shares on weakness — one supported by the company’s secular growth prospects in gaming, data center and automotive markets.

Goldman’s March edict — while NVDA stock was near three-month lows — saw the “Conviction Buy” bandied about once again. On that occasion, Toshiya Hari backed the recommendation with new “time-to-market, competitive advantages” and Nvidia’s rollout of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU.

In Monday’s session, Nvidia stock traded above the prior calls, but that didn’t dissuade investors from doing more than just listening to Goldman’s latest rehashed proclamation.

Following an Nvidia event in London, enthusiasm for the company’s “off-the-shelf” machine learning models and its top notch customer support lifted NVDA shares to nearly one-month highs.

NVDA Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge Nvidia has put itself in a stronger position to move to fresh all-time-highs in the coming weeks. Support for this view is based on Nvidia finishing a corrective move of 21%, which coincided with a reset of its weekly base count.

Following an extended number of weekly and increasingly volatile bases — six by our count, as shown in the provided chart — NVDA stock is now building a high-level first base.

This has occurred as a result of Nvidia shares undercutting the pivot low of base No. 6.

