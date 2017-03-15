Can Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Reinvent Itself?

Market observers like to refer to companies involved in mature or dying industries as “buggy whip” companies.

What is commonly overlooked is that many of these companies, despite their old-fashioned brand image and reliance on dated technology, have been quietly transforming themselves into high-tech, cutting-edge enterprises.

And the stocks are usually a bargain.

One of my favorite names in this situation is Pitney Bowes Inc. ( PBI ). I’ve written extensively about the company in years past but have been out of the stock for quite a while.

It’s time to get back in, and here’s why.

The stock has given back 35% of its value over the past year. The readjustment has created an extremely cheap forward P/E of 7.6 with an attractive dividend yield of 5.60%.

But is the stock a value or a value trap?

PBI Is Adapting To The Changing Market

You don’t have to convince me that physical mail is a declining business. At the same time it’s important to realize that it will still be around in some form or fashion for quite a few years if not decades to come. You can’t send a guitar you sold on eBay Inc ( EBAY ) via e-mail. Certain legal correspondence must be routinely followed up or supported with physical mail.

Pitney Bowes will continue to own the postage processing equipment space for quite some time. In addition, there is still money to be made through maintenance and consumable supplies.

But years ago, the company did see the writing on the wall and decided to embrace the digital future. For the past decade, management has been quietly buying digital commerce and other software-related platforms as well as directing more capital and energy to this side of the business.

The transformation has paid off, with digital services comprising nearly 25% of the company’s annual revenue of $3.4 billion for 2016. Last year also marked the rollout of the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, a comprehensive e-commerce services bundle that compliments other digital products such as customer engagement solutions. Pitney Bowes also offers “internet of things” networking and geolocation software that counts Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) as a major social network customer.

However, the company does face some challenges. 2016 revenue was down 5% from the prior year. Drilling down, sales were down an average of 8% in its core mail processing and related services business while the transformational digital business gave up 2%.

However, the global e-commerce segment did grow by an exciting 8%.

Despite these headwinds, management executed admirably. The company generated free cash flow of $430 million for the year which was used to pay $141 million in common dividends and buy back $197 million worth of stock. This tells me that the company was able to successfully deliver shareholder value organically.

