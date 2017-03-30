Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s to Ditch ‘Bikini Girl’ Ads

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have started eliminating their once-popular bikini ads.

The burger chain was selling its burgers by promoting attractive celebrities wearing bikinis and eating the burgers as their meal of choice. Actors who joined in the fun include Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton and Kate Upton.

Now, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are promoting their popular meat sandwiches by framing their burgers and calling them the pioneer of the American burger.

CEO Andrew Pudzer had defended the ads due to the high competitive nature of the industry, in which fast food companies are constantly battling for market supremacy.

It appears as if Carl’s Jr and Hardee’s are going back to their roots and focusing on what actually matters–the food. Using bikinis to promote their products always seemed like a bit of a cheap way of selling burgers, making the eating experience seem sexy when it really isn’t.

Plus, having a good fast food item and a model behind them is not good enough as more and more chains are focusing on having organic ingredients, eliminating preservatives and other artificial additives, as well as selling fresh, never-frozen beef.

It is a time in which the fast food industry must appease the growing number of demands that millennials ask of their restaurants, which also include cage-free hens.