Carnival Corp (CCL) Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL ) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

Carnival Corp reported earnings per share of 38 cents during the first quarter of the year. This is down one penny from its earnings per share reported during the same time last year. However, it came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 35 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Carnival Corp in the first quarter of 2017 was $3.79 billion. This is an increase over its revenue of $3.65 billion that was reported by CCL during the first quarter of 2016. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.78 billion for the first quarter of the year.

During the first quarter of 2017, Carnival Corp reported operating income of $368 million. The cruise company reported operating income of $434 million during the same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by Carnival Corp in the first quarter of 2017 was $352 million. This is up from the net income of $142 million that was reported by the company during the same time in 2016.

Carnival Corp also released its outlook for the second quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. CCL is expecting earnings per share for the upcoming quarter to be between 43 cents and 47 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 46 cents during the second quarter of the year.

For the full year of 2017, Carnival Corp is expecting earnings per share to range from $3.30 to $3.60. Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings per share of $3.61 for the year.

CCL stock was up 1% as of Tuesday morning, and is up 14% year-to-date.