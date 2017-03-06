The Rally in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Stock Is Over

Following an epic 16% rally since the November election, shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) are finally stalling out. This follows an earnings report that beat on earnings per share but missed dramatically on the revenue side, along with lowered guidance. Last week’s raid by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service certainly put a further damper on the euphoria and may explain how the company continues to manufacture earnings in the face of deteriorating sales.

I look for CAT stock to continue to struggle over the coming weeks.

A Swiss affiliate, CSARL, was the impetus for the raids. The foreign subsidiary was designed as a tax avoidance mechanism to escape paying U.S taxes and instead move those revenues as Switzerland-based sales, where Caterpillar had negotiated an effective tax rate of only 4%-6%.

Nice way to have lower revenues magically turn into higher earnings.

Caterpillar Earnings

Speaking of earnings, a closer look at the latest earnings report highlights that very notion. Earnings per share came in at 83 cents per share, handily beating analysts estimates of 66 cents per share. Yet somehow revenues missed wildly, falling to $9.57 billion versus expectations of $9.84 billion.

Guidance was also lowered, with EPS for 2017 now projected to be $2.90 per share versus analysts previous projections of $3.04 per share. This equates to an eye-popping 2017 forward price-to-earnings ratio of 33, with Caterpillar retail sales having fallen for 50 straight months and 2016 showed no sign of improvement. To say earnings quality is poor would be an understatement.



Click to Enlarge Besides the many issues from a fundamental standpoint, CAT stock is also looking toppy from a technical perspective. The $99 price level certainly has provided impenetrable resistance area over the past month, with each attempt to break out being quickly rejected.

CAT stock also pierced the 50 day moving average at $95.12, adding to the bearish thesis.

