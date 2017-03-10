If there was ever a doubt, the latest price action in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) should help ease those fears and usher in more investor cheer in the coming weeks. For investors sharing that vision, a CELG bull call spread can help capture additional enthusiasm without getting too carried away. Let me explain.

In this strategist’s opinion, Thursday was nothing short of solid confirmation Wall Street is more than a bit interested in owning Celgene. CELG stock tacked on 1.9%, with solid investor participation as the broader market spun its wheels Thursday.

What was behind the bullish move?

I suppose some investors may have liked what they heard or read as part of Celgene’s presentation at the Cowen Healthcare Broker conference on Wednesday? Or maybe UBS was an influence? The broker initiated coverage of CELG on Thursday with a “buy” rating and $140 price target.

Alternatively, is it possible Celgene investors felt some relief as “ObamaCare Lite” passed through two key House committees? If the hardline “repeal and replace” stance is eventually repackaged as “revised” legislation, could drug companies with targets on their backs for egregious pricing practices also find themselves in a better position to negotiate without too much harm to shareholders? Maybe?

What is known with more authority is this; investors can buy a best-in-breed in biotech right now. And that means buying CELG stock for its growth at a reasonable price — as well as a breakout that suggests slightly less reasonable prices in the weeks ahead.

CELG Stock Daily Chart

Back in November, in front of the presidential election, there may have been some doubt about CELG stock’s prospects. The area highlighted in yellow doesn’t exactly suggest bulls were going to stage a party. Nonetheless, this strategist was optimistic on shares of Celgene and wrote as much in an article at InvestorPlace.

It turns out the technical prognosis on CELG wasn’t for naught. A secondary down channel breakout was quickly followed by a massive-size Donald Trump effect bullish price gap which has gone on to build a constructive “W”-shaped base.

