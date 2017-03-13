Charles Payne on Snap Inc: Be Prepared to Lose

There has been a lot of buzz around Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), more commonly known as Snapchat, since SNAP stock went public last Thursday and traded more than its 200,000 share float in just its first day.

The offering was priced at $17, but SNAP stock opened at $24 and closed at $24.48. On Friday it continued higher, topping out at $29.44 before turning back last week to hit a low of $20.64 on Tuesday.

A lot of folks who bought the first two days are looking at losses, and shareholders who got in at the IPO price are hopeful that amazing debut doesn’t vanish into thin air. It’s too early to see where the company and stock might be a year from now, but there are cautionary tales from past hot tech IPOs worth visiting.

Where SNAP Stock May Be Headed

Theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS: TGLO ) saw a couple of college undergrads take the concept of chat rooms public, and that set the world on fire. On Nov. 13, 1998, The Globe’s initial price was offered at $9. Once it began trading it rallied all the way to $97 before settling at $63 for a record one-day gain of 606%.

In many ways, this took the tech IPO market into overdrive and got a number of Americans thinking they would “play” the market and retire at 40. One of the founders was known for hitting the town in leather pants with his model girlfriend. It’s not known what happened to the pants or the girl, as the stock eventually worked its way to penny stock territory.

If the Globe took the tech bubble into overdrive, it was World Online that erected its brick wall. The Dutch tech company was billed as the America Online for Europe and Africa. It was successful with growing subscribers, but there was the issue of profits. However, that’s not where the deathblow came from.

There was one hell of a party that day on March 17, 2000, as the stock was oversubscribed 21 times. When trading began, the shares skyrocketed. By the closing bell, they were unchanged at 43 euros, but still sported a 12 billion euro valuation. In the midst of the party, someone asked founder Nina Brink what she thought of the action and what she was going to do with her newfound wealth. That’s when she admitted to having already sold her entire 10% stake in a private transaction for only 6 euros per share.

The stock went into freefall. A week later, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high and began to implode. I’d say it was a sobering wake-up call — everyone had been suckered and the game was over.

I’m not saying SNAP is either theglobe.com or World Online, but now all the unicorns are going to come public, and some will be dogs looking for suckers to finish the “Greater Fool Theory,” so be careful.

