Cheerios Giveaway: Here’s How to Get Your Free Wildflower Seeds

Cheerios — owned by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS ) — is ensuring that its mascot continues to exist.

The cereal make is known for making some of the most delicious breakfast items out there (namely, the Honey Nut Cheerios), and the “honey” aspect of it has been a key part of the company’s business and look.

The “bee” is its mascot due to the fact that they are attracted to honey, but also due to the fact that a bowl of the cereal itself looks like a bee nest. General Mills is now promoting something different than Cheerios as the company is hoping to help save the bees.

Parties interested in helping out can contact the company to receive wildflower seeds to save mascot “Buzz” and the rest of the bees. A partnership with Vesey’s, which supplies wildflower seeds, will ensure that 100 million seeds are spread throughout the country.

If you do order some of these, make sure to plant them somewhere that is bee friendly to ensure that the animal population grows as these beautiful insects are endangered.

Bee populations have been on the decline for years, and these animals help everyone out because what they do is essential for pollinating food around the world.

You can go to the Cheerios website to order your seeds.

GIS stock grew 1% Wednesday.