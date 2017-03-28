Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Menu Now Features No Preservatives

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) will soon feature no preservatives.

The burrito chain recently announced that it is launching a brand-new menu that is more health conscious. It’s been a long time now since the health disaster that struck at Chipotle and made all those customers sick, but some still remember and the company is hoping to move away from that.

The chain eliminated additives from its food, including artificial flavors and colors. Now, Chipotle is finally rid of all additives by getting rid of preservatives off its menu.

“I’ve been on a quest for a better tasting tortilla for years, and we finally achieved a tortilla made the way you would make them at home, and they are simply delicious,” Steve Ells, CEO of Chipotle said in a statement Tuesday. “Ultimately, all of the decisions we make about the ingredients we use are about making the very best tasting food we can.”

The chain only uses 51 ingredients in total to makes all the items it sells, including tortillas that are made without dough conditioners and preservatives. These are now made in between two to five ingredients, including flour, water, canola oil, salt and yeast, as well as corn masa flour and water for its corn tortillas.

CMG stock surged 2.7% Tuesday.