The biggest news story Monday was easily Bill Ackman’s announcement that Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman’s multibillion-dollar hedge fund, had sold its entire Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) stake at a $3 billion loss. Immediately, my mind started to think about Ackman’s other tenuous positions, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) being at the top of the list.

What if Ackman’s tired of beating dead horses and VRX is only the first in a bunch of moves meant to reduce risk in the Pershing Square portfolio? A culling of the herd, if you will.

Before the markets opened Tuesday, investors were freaking out about what this means for Valeant’s future; not surprisingly, VRX stock is down about 11% through midday trading.

Is CMG next on Ackman’s hit list? Should it be?

The Case for CMG Stock

Well, if you go by CMG’s action today, it doesn’t seem like investors consider the two stocks to be in the same league; Chipotle stock is down 1% in average trading.

In addition, consider that VRX represented between 1.5% and 3% of the total Pershing Square funds under Ackman’s control (approximately $7.2 billion at the high end of 3%), which means we’re talking about a $3 billion tax loss that can be applied against future gains. It might be massive to the average investor, but it will probably serve more as an expensive reminder than anything else.

He basically said as much in Pershing’s announcement.

“We elected to sell our investment and realize a large tax loss which will enable us to dedicate more time to our other portfolio companies and new investment opportunities,” Ackman admitted.

Look, if you’re going to play on a big stage, sometimes you’re bound to have colossal failures. This is only going to make him work that much harder to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen again.

What is it they say, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… shame on me.”

These are the life lessons that make us stronger, and investors of all capabilities should be taking this very seriously, because it could happen to you. If you’re in the investing game long enough, it most certainly will. When it does, cut your losses while they’re manageable.

