RIP Chuck Barris: 12 Things to Remember About the ‘Gong Show’ Host

Chuck Barris, a game show host and creator, has passed away at the age of 87.

Here are a few things to remember about Chuck Barris.

He was the host and creator of The Gong Show.

Before creating The Gong Show, he had also created The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game.

Barris was the writer of the song Palisades Park, which was performed by Freddy Cannon in 1962.

He also adapted The Gong Show into a movie with the help of Robert Downey Sr., but it was a failure.

Barris was a man that wore many hats, with one being that of an author.

One of his more well known novels is Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

This novel was played out as an autobiography that claims the game show host secretly worked as an assassin for the C.I.A.

Barris would never give a straight answer about the honesty of the book, but the C.I.A. says he never worked for them.

He also created the game show Three’s a Crowd, but it wasn’t as well received and was taken off air after just five months.

The idea for The Gong Show came to Barris when he realized that he was trying to make TV shows, but that he didn’t have any good talent to work with.

While many of the contestants on The Gong Show faded into obscurity, there were a few hidden talents, such as Paul Reubens and Danny Elfman.

Chuck Barris said in 2003 that he reached a point of being “pitiful” while hosting the show and wouldn’t be surprised if his obituaries read “Gonged. He’s Gonged. He’s finally Gonged.”

