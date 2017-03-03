Home > Stock Picks > Dividend Stocks >

3 Closed-End Funds With Sky-High Yields of 10% or More

With varying degrees of risk, these 10%-plus yielders are worth looking at

  |  By Lawrence Meyers, InvestorPlace Contributor
Closed-end funds have become a kind of alternative vehicle to gobble up high yields, ever since the Federal Reserve wiped out the bond market as a source for fixed income.

CEFs operate like a cross between a stock and mutual fund. CEFs raise equity via an IPO. The proceeds are then used to execute the desired investment strategy for the fund, and a limited and finite number of shares are issued. Thus, it trades like a stock but operates more like a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund ,since they hold a basket of securities.

The trick with CEFs is finding the ones that are well-managed, that offer commensurate reward to whatever risks they are taking.

So here are three different types of CEFs that are a bit riskier than I personally like, but offer acceptable 10%-plus yields for those who don’t mind that extra risk.

