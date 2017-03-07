Closed-end funds (CEFs) are often completely ignored by investors. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) get all the love. That’s a shame — especially if you’re looking high income. CEFs have some inherent advantages when it comes to getting a high yield.

CEFs trade throughout the day on exchanges just like ETFs and represent baskets of stocks, bonds or other holdings. But the kicker here is that unlike ETFs — which feature a creation/redemption mechanism — closed-end funds issue a set number of shares when launched. The laws of supply and demand dictate what their value is. Essentially, this means you can buy $1 worth of stocks for, say, 95 cents or 90 cents.

That discount already helps boost CEFs’ yields.

CEFs also have the ability to use leverage to bolster distributions, which again makes them a great place to find high yield … and as an added bonus, many closed-end funds pay out their distributions on a monthly basis.

If you’re looking to add some extra oomph and income for your portfolio, you need to consider CEFs. Here are three closed-end funds with high yield.

