Coachella 2017: Lineup, Location, Dates and Ticket Prices

Coachella 2017 will be a little different from what everyone expected.

In a surprise move, Beyonce dropped out as the headliner of the show, but fellow pop queen Lady Gaga was announced as her replacement. The former Destiny’s Child star had to drop out because of her pregnancy.

Beyonce’s cancellation saw Coachella 2017 ticket prices drop 12% for the first weekend of the festival, which will take place the weekend of April 14 through the 16. The price drop is from an average ticket price of $976 to $872.

The price drop for the second week was not as drastic, declining from an average cost of $856 to $834, a 3% drop. Beyonce will now be headlining the 2018 edition of the festival.

Coachella 2017 will take place in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club, and it still includes a star-studded lineup with Radiohead as the Friday headliner and Kendrick Lamar as the Sunday leader. Lady Gaga will headline Saturday.

Father John Misty, Lorde, DJ Khaled and Future will also be performing. The rest of the lineup includes the likes of Bon Iver, the xx, Car Seat Headrest, Four Tet, S U R V I V E, Justice, New Order, Future Islands, Kaytranada, Real Estate, Mitski, Whitney, Hans Zimmer, Preoccupations, Banks & Steelz, Gucci Mane, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Floating Points, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, GoldLink, and Devendra Banhart.

Will you head over to sunny Cali this year?