Costco Delivery Expands in Florida

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) has announced that it will be expanding its delivery service in Florida.

We are living in a time where more and more services and goods are being delivered in a comfortable and convenient manner as you can order from your home. Grocery goods are the latest business venture that retailers are immersing themselves into as the industry has plenty of untapped potential.

Costco recently started a service that would bring you grocery goods to your door if you’re willing to pay an additional, fixed fee. The grocer is working alongside Shipt, which is charging consumers $99 a month to be a part of the service.

The company recently started shipping in Florida, and recently announced that it would be expanding this test to Tampa. By the end of the year, Costco expects to have the service in 30 million households across 50 markets.

It is estimated that up to 20% of all grocery goods will be delivered through a service such as Shipt’s due to the fact that grocers feel that it is imperative for their success to match up with major e-commerce retailers before they snatch their business away.

Additionally, more than 70% of polled shoppers say they believe that they will buy groceries online sometime within the next decade.

COST stock fell 0.1% Tuesday.