Could These Stocks Double in the Next 5 Years? (PACW, GOOGL, CME)

Stocks to Buy for the Next 5 Years

1. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ): Tracey likes it because of the growth in YouTube. YouTube is just 12 years old and its now beginning to really generate revenue, especially as it launches its own subscription services. Alphabet is nearly 20 years old and it’s still generating nearly 20% revenue growth a year.

2. CME Group Inc (NYSE: CME ): It’s expected to see double digit growth this year. The exchanges are big business and Kevin believes it’s only going to get better. It already is producing trading volume records and commodities, which have been down in the dumps, are only just beginning to rebound.

3. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW ) is a $6 billion midcap regional California bank. As the Fed raises interest rates, the banks will see a rise in earnings. Banks are where you want to be if growth is picking up in the economy. This bank, in addition to being located in the 6th largest economy in the world in California, also pays a dividend yielding 3.9%.

Tracey and Kevin discuss two more stocks that they believe you might want to take a look at for the long haul.

With all the talk of social media and platforms, did they include recent IPO Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) in their list of recommendations?

