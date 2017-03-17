Crater of Diamonds State Park: Arkansas Teen Finds 7.44 Carat Diamond

An Arkansas teen made a massive discovery at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

The Arkansas location may have once been a haven for shiny rocks, but most people who visit there struggle to find something of the sort. However, 14-year-old Kalel Longford is not most people as he found an incredible diamond at the park.

The 7.44-carat beauty is a brown diamond that almost looks like a big coffee bean. At first, he didn’t know what he had found but Longford noted a shiny rock near a water stream with several other rocks the same size.

He picked it up out of curiosity, noting that it was quite different from the other rocks in the location. He was surprised to discover that this was in fact the case after going to the Crater of Diamonds State Park’s Discovery Center to see what they had to say.

They confirmed that the object was in fact and object, and Longford was surprised to find out that he had unearthed the seventh largest diamond in the history of the Park since 1972.

It had been a lifelong dream of Longford to go to the park. He chose to name the gem Superman’s Diamond due to his connection with the superhero–Superman’s birth name is Kal-El.

The family has no plans of selling Superman’s Diamond.