Crayola Retires a Classic Color for the First Time

Crayola has announced that it will be retiring one of its classic crayon colors for the first time.

Crayola made the following announcement via Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) on Thursday.

“Surprise! Our beloved Dandelion had a case of wanderlust and decided to announce his retirement early. There’s no taming an adventurous spirit. Celebrate and meet him tomorrow #NationalCrayonDay #CelebrateDandelion”

The comments on the announcement post included a responses from a lot of unhappy Dandelion Yellow fans.

“What?! Dandelion is the yellow I use for everything. Why are we retiring colors? This is the stupidest thing ever.”

“WHY? Dandelion was a good color to use for coloring Big Bird in the Sesame Street coloring books we have at home! AND I just said last night that the box of 64 doesn’t have enough yellow crayons.”

“NNNNOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! No way. This is the LAST color that should be retiring. It is my favorite one in the box. I like it better than basic yellow.”

“I am going to hope this is an April fools joke. Why in the world would you choose dandelion to retire. How about apricot. Never gets used!”

“Why is Dandelion being retired? They should retired the white crayon. I use the dandelion crayon alot especially while coloring flowers.”

Crayola will be replacing Dandelion Yellow with a new color. This color will be a shade of blue. The company didn’t say what the name of the color is, but said it will announce more details in May.

You can check out the Dandelion Yellow retirement video below.