Dairy Queen Offers Free Ice Cream to Celebrate First Day of Spring

Dairy Queen, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) is offering free ice cream today to celebrate the first day of spring.

Dairy Queen will be offering a free small vanilla ice cream cone to customers today in celebration of winter’s end. The offer is limited to one cone per person and is only available to customers in the United States.

The free ice cream cone offer from Dairy Queen will last all day today. It will be available at all of the company’s participating locations. However, it won’t include any of the fast food chain’s stores that are located inside of malls.

The first day of spring celebration is being promoted by Dairy Queen on social media websites, such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). Customers can use the #FreeConeDay hashtag to join in and share pictures of themselves with their free ice cream cones from the chain.

Dairy Queen isn’t the only company that is celebrating the first day of spring with a free frozen treat. Customers that stop by Rita’s today can get a free Italian Ice. This offer is also limited to one per person.

Rita’s free Italian Ice promotion also includes a hashtag for customers to share pictures on social media with. It is #ritasfirstdayofspring. Customers that include the hashtag when sharing their pictures will be entered for a chance to win prizes from the chain.

You can also follow this link to see a list of free offers from other companies celebrating the first day of spring today.