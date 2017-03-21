Dancing With the Stars 2017 Cast List & Premiere Scores

The Dancing With the Stars 2017 season kicked off last night and fans got to see the full cast in action.

Here is a breakdown of the Dancing With the Stars 2017 cast and the scores they were given by the judges in last night’s episode.

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy — This pair earned a score of 27 from the show’s four judges.

— This pair earned a score of 27 from the show’s four judges. Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev — 28 was the score that these two brought in last night.

— 28 was the score that these two brought in last night. Chris Kattan and Witney Carson — The judges handed out the lowest score of the night, 17, to these two.

— The judges handed out the lowest score of the night, 17, to these two. Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess — These two fared a little better with a score of 22.

— These two fared a little better with a score of 22. Charo and Keo Motsepe — The judges gave these two a score of 21 for their performance.

— The judges gave these two a score of 21 for their performance. Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd — The two earned a score of 24 last night.

— The two earned a score of 24 last night. Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy — Another 28 was handed out for this effort.

— Another 28 was handed out for this effort. David Ross and Lindsay Arnold — And another 28 was awarded to these two.

— And another 28 was awarded to these two. Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko — 24 was the score that the pair got during last night’s show.

— 24 was the score that the pair got during last night’s show. Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater — The second-highest score of the night, 31, went to these two.

— The second-highest score of the night, 31, went to these two. Mr. T and Kym Herjavec — All fives from the judges earned this pair a score of 20.

— All fives from the judges earned this pair a score of 20. Simone Biles and Sasha Farber — This team earned last night’s high score of 32 with eights from all of the judges.

You can follow this link back to ABC’s website to learn more about Dancing With the Stars 2017 season premiere that aired last night.