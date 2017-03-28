Darden Restaurants, Inc. Stock (DRI) Surges on Earnings Beat, Deal

It was a great Tuesday for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI ) as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings data.

The company announced that it earned $1.32 per share over the course of its latest three-month period, topping Wall Street expectations of $1.27 per share. Additionally, it posted revenue of $1.88 billion, which was also stronger than the $1.86 billion that analysts predicted on the outlook.

However, the news of the day for Darden Restaurants was that the company revealed that it is acquiring Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen (NYSE: DRI ). It is unclear how much the restaurant operator — which owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse — will pay for Cheddar’s.

“Cheddar’s is an undisputed casual dining value leader with broad appeal and strong average restaurant volumes,” Darden’s CEO Gene Lee said in a statement.

Comparable store sales for Darden were up 0.9% year-over-year. The deal with Cheddar’s will be completed sometime in May, according to sources close to the matter.

Cheddar’s revenue growth has been in the range of 12% and 15% over the last 10 years, making the company an attractive buy for a company such as Darden’s that is looking to expand its mini empire of Italian cuisine and barbecue favorites.

DRI stock surged 9.3% throughout the course of the day. Shares have not budged more since the bell closed Tuesday.