Day of Giving: Jersey Mike’s to Donate All of Today’s Sales to Children’s Charity

Today, March 29, 2017, is the Day of Giving and Jersey Mike’s is planning to offer proceeds from sales made today to children’s charities.

Day of Giving is part of a month-long effort by Jersey Mike’s to raise money for charities. Customers that stop by to grab a bite to eat at the sub chain will see all of their money go toward charities. These charities include schools, hospitals, youth organizations, and more.

This year is Jersey Mike’s seventh annual Month of Giving celebration. Last year the company raised over $4 million for children’s charities. It is planning to raise even more this year. Giving all of the money that it earns today to charities will help with that effort.

Customers that stop by a Jersey Mike’s location can also just plainly chose to donate money to charities. The sub shops have been accepting donations for charities all month long as part of the Month of Giving.

“On March 29, Day of Giving, we give to give by donating 100 percent of sales to our nearly 150 partner charities nationwide,” Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s, said in a statement. “The opportunities to give are all around us so please seek out your opportunity to give and make a difference in someone’s life.”

You can follow this link to learn more about the Day of Giving and Jersey Mike’s plans for it. Those that are interested can also find a list of charities that the restaurant chain donates to.