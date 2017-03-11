6 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts — QCOM AMT CL HPP SNV SPTN

After six consecutive weekly gains, the S&P 500 Index was roughly flat last week. Investors are mulling over the potential outcomes from improving economic growth, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty. However, a number of companies sent very clear messages with higher dividend announcements.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two real estate investment trusts, a major technology company and a well-known consumer products manufacturer.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) raised its quarterly dividend from 53 cents per share to 57 cents, representing an 8% increase. The semiconductor and technology licensing giant has not yet announced specific ex-dividend and pay dates, but management said the higher dividend will become effective for payouts after March 22.

QCOM Dividend Yield: 3.6%

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT ) announced a 7% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout from 58 cents per share to 62 cents. The wireless communications real estate investment trust will send its higher dividends out on April 28 to shareholders of record as of April 12. AMT shares will trade ex-dividend on April 10.

AMT Dividend Yield: 2%

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment by a penny to 40 cents per share from 39 cents. The toothpaste and consumer products company will pay shareholders of record as of April 21 on May 15. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on April 19.

CL Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP ) raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, increasing it from 20 cents per share to 25 cents. The office real estate investment trust will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of March 20 on March 30. HPP shares will trade ex-dividend on March 16.

HPP Dividend Yield: 3%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV ) rewarded shareholders with a 25% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 12 cents per share to 15 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 16 will receive their higher dividends on April 3 from the financial services company. SNV shares will be ex-dividend on March 14.

SNV Dividend Yield: 1.4%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN ) increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to 16.5 cents per share from 15 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 20 will receive dividends from the grocery retailer on March 31. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on March 16.

SPTN Dividend Yield: 2.1%

As of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long CL stock.