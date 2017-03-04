7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts — TD GD DLR BBY CNQ KSS WYN

The S&P 500 Index posted its best day of the year on Wednesday, driven by President Donald Trump’s pro-business speech to Congress and encouraging remarks by the Federal Reserve about the state of the economy. To go along with higher stock prices, many dividend stocks announced pay raises, too.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including a major Canadian bank, two consumer retailers, a data center real estate investment trust and a large defense company.

Here are seven dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD ) announced a 9% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout from CAD 55 cents per share to 60 cents. The Canadian bank will send its higher dividends out on May 1 to shareholders of record as of April 10. TD shares will trade ex-dividend on April 6.

TD Dividend Yield: 3.5%

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD ) increased its quarterly dividend by 11%, raising its payment to 84 cents per share from 76 cents. The global aerospace and defense company will pay shareholders of record as of April 7 on May 5. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on April 5.

GD Dividend Yield: 1.8%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR ) raised its quarterly dividend by 6%, increasing it from 88 cents per share to 93 cents. The data center real estate investment trust will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of March 15 on March 31. DLR shares will trade ex-dividend on March 13.

DLR Dividend Yield: 3.4%

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ) rewarded shareholders with a 10% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 50 cents per share to 55 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 8 will receive their higher dividends on March 22 from the department store. KSS shares will be ex-dividend on March 6.

KSS Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (USA) (NYSE: CNQ ) raised its quarterly dividend from CAD 25 cents per share to 27.5 cents, representing a 10% increase. The oil and gas explorer and producer will pay out its higher dividends to shareholders of record as of March 17 on April 1. CNQ shares traded ex-dividend on March 15.

CNQ Dividend Yield: 2.6%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) increased its quarterly dividend by 21% to 34 cents per share from 28 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 22 will receive dividends from the consumer electronics retailer on April 12. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on March 20.

BBY Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN ) announced a 16% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 50 cents per share to 58 cents. Dividends will be paid from the hotel and resort operator on March 30 to shareholders of record as of March 17. WYN shares become ex-dividend on March 15.

WYN Dividend Yield: 2.8%

As of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger held no position in any of the stocks mentioned.