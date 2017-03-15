DOJ: Russian Spies Behind Yahoo! Inc (YHOO) Data Breach

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that it has charged two people in connection with the data breach that hit Yahoo! Inc (NASDAQ: YHOO ).

The tech company’s servers were targeted in early 2014, when the information of approximately 1 million e-mail accounts was breached. It has now come to light that two Russian spies were behind the cyberattack.

The Wednesday indictment comes as the DOJ is looking to send a message regarding a zero tolerance policy for anyone who tries to compromise the privacy of any citizens of this country.

The information revealed includes personal information of Russian journalists and opposition politicians, former government officials in neighboring countries, US government figures, including “cyber security, diplomatic, military and White House personnel”.

The move comes following intense scrutiny surrounding the U.S. elections, which some believe had its results tampered with by Russian spies.

The two men indicted were Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, who work for the FSB, the Russian spy agency successor to the KGB.

YHOO stock lost 0.1% Wednesday.