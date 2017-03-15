Why Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock Is Only Good When Things Are Bad

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ), the store for people who can’t get to a Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) regularly, has gone nowhere in the three months since it last reported earnings. The fourth-quarter report, due Mar. 16, is expected to show improvement, $1.41 per share of earnings on $5.98 billion in revenue, but whether that ends the carping for DG stock remains to be seen.

Source: Shutterstock

Since hitting an all-time high of $96.71 per share last July, Dollar General has lost nearly 20% of its value.

Its top line seemed to stall at $5.3 billion, and its performance over the last year trails low-cost retailing rivals Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED ), Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG ) and even Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ), which won a bitter takeover battle against it for Family Dollar.

If the Dollar General earnings meet expectations, DG stock could gap up, just as it gapped down after the July earnings disappointed.

DG Stock: A Contrary Bet

Analyst views on Dollar General tend to run contrary to their views on the economy.

If you think happy days are here, you may not like DG stock. If you’re worried, like Richard Band, you may like it a lot. The trend among analysts, however, has been to move Dollar General from a buy to a hold, as they think the recovery will continue.

DG is a very misunderstood company. Some analysts lump it in with Dollar Tree, whose dollar stores fit well in middle-class strip malls. Others class it alongside Walmart, whose stores are too big to serve Dollar General’s niche.

Simply put, DG serves poor people. Most of its outlets tend to be in the food deserts of big cities or in towns too small to use a bigger store. For many people, it’s a retailer of last resort, one reason it had a growth runway during the low, slow climb out of the last recession.

Dollar General serves these customers well. The stock is customized for the location. You will find pork rinds only where there are customers who like pork rinds. Where it’s legal,the company sells tobacco, beer, wine and even hard liquor. These innovations kept sales, and DG stock, rising throughout the recovery.

Dollar General averages 30% gross margins on its inventory, against 25% for Walmart and a miniscule 13% for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ). The margins are still smaller than small merchants can live with, the stores smaller than any Walmart can profitably build, and this gives Dollar General a nice business.

Next Page