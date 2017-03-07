Don’t Argue, Just Buy Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock

Three high-profile Wall Street analysts upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) stock in the past few weeks. That’s a rare feat for any stock. It’s especially rare for a stock that had already more than doubled in the previous year.

To review, Goldman Sachs upgraded MU stock from “neutral” to “buy,” Baird boosted its price target from $25 to $35, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock from “underperform” to “buy.” The round of upgrades has helped push MU to the brink of new 52-week highs.

Why so much faith in a stock that has a nonexistent trailing price-earnings ratio? It’s all about DRAM.

DRAM Dominance Boosting MU Stock

Micron’s strong hold on the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market helps it stand out in the memory chip market, especially now that the DRAM market is bouncing back after a disappointing couple of years.

That dominance, along with increased supply and escalating demand, has also allowed it to raise prices on its DRAM (and NAND) memory chips substantially. Micron raised DRAM prices by 12% in January, and Credit Suisse expects the company to raise them by 25% this year.

The rough patch in the DRAM industry caused Micron stock to drop off a cliff for 18 months. From December 2014 to May 2016, MU tumbled from $36.50 to $9.50 — a 74% decline. At $25.50 as of this writing, MU stock has recovered about half those losses, and yet it remains exceedingly cheap on a forward basis, trading at seven times forward earnings estimates.

So value is also part of Wall Street’s sudden love fest with the stock. Cheap semiconductor stocks are hard to come by. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) has a forward P/E of 45; Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is 29 after its incredible 2016 run; and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT ) is 13, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Micron is expected to grow sales by 46% this year — more than double the anticipated revenue growth of any of those aforementioned chip makers.

Even better, thanks in large part to its escalating prices, Micron is now profitable again. The company was in the black for the first time in a year last quarter. Things are expected to get much better this year, with analysts forecasting earnings per share of $3.07 in 2017.

