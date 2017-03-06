Don’t Worry About Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Just Yet

Investors receive little insight charting stock prices and deciphering patterns, but with the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) “double top” in February, Microsoft stock holders should take notice.

For those that don’t know, a double top is a price formation that could possibly signal the end of a bull market. It is essentially a rise and a drop followed by yet another rise and subsequent drop.

At around $64.20 a share, a dividend yielding just 2.43% and a price-earnings of 30, what justifies the valuation of Microsoft stock?

Investors love the cash that Microsoft generates every quarter. In Microsoft’s second quarter, the company reported phenomenal revenue growth from Azure and $7.4 billion from the productivity and business processes division.

The only sore spot for Microsoft stock was the personal computing unit. Although revenue of $11.8 billion is impressive, it dropped 5% from last year. LinkedIn added revenue of $228 million, but cost MSFT $100 million in net income.

Subscription Growth

Office 365 fueled Microsoft’s subscription revenue growth. CEO Satya Nadella said it will focus on growing the licensing level for programs like SharePoint with PowerApps and Flow. That way, recurring value grows, usage improves and customer renewals continue:

“First, even for the customers who are already on Office 365 at any given licensing level, we focus quite a bit on their increased usage and intensity. So for example, one of the comments I made in my remarks was, for example, SharePoint with PowerApps and Flow. That’s to us to the best way for us to keep having that recurring value.”

Profiting From LinkedIn

The negative earnings from LinkedIn may reverse, eventually. Microsoft sees the unit as a strategic asset in building a network of professionals. As revenue grows, the customer base grows. When the time is right, MSFT will have cloud products and productivity software it may sell to the bigger user base.

Log in to LinkedIn and you will notice the site received a complete redesign. It is confusing. Pages load slowly and users will not know how to navigate as easily as they did before.

