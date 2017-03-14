Why DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (DRWI) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

DragonWave, Inc.(USA) (NASDAQ: DRWI ) stock was flying high today following news of a deal with Ingram Micro.

DragonWave, Inc.(USA) says that it has singed a Master Sales and Services Agreement with Ingram Micro’s Australian division. The deal will have it providing its product portfolio to the company as it expands its wireless vendor portfolio in Australia.

The deal will have Ingram Micro Australia using DragonWave, Inc.(USA)’s Harmony Enhanced MC to provide network capabilities to customers in rural areas in the country. Harmony Enhanced MC is able to bring internet speeds between 4 Gbps to 8 Gbps to users.

Harmony Enhanced MC is designed to bring high speed internet to customers in rural areas in a cost efficient way. It does this with its dual channel capabilities and integrated compression. This allows speeds similar to fiber in rural areas without having to install fiber connections.

DragonWave, Inc.(USA) also notes that this pushes forward its Harmony Care commitment. This commitment from the company is for providing legacy customers with better service. It also looks to increase local sales capabilities in the area.

“Our partnership with Ingram Micro Australia further expands our sales and support capabilities across Australia,” Peter Allen, President and CEO of DragonWave, Inc.(USA), said in a statement. “Ingram Micro will help launch our new Harmony Enhanced MC product line into very important channel markets where wireless networks are playing an ever-increasing role to augment ongoing National Broadband Network fiber builds.”

DRWI stock was up 65% as of Tuesday afternoon, but is down 25% year-to-date.