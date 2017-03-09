E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock Skyrockets on Q4 Earnings Beat

E.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF ) stock was flying high on Thursday following a positive earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc reported earnings per share of 19 cents in its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016. This is better than its earnings per share of 14 cents that was reported during the same time last year. It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 14 cents for the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, e.l.f. Beauty Inc reported revenue of $76.44 million. This is an increase over the company’s revenue of $65.44 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2015. ELF’s revenue for the quarter also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $74.00 million.

Operating income reported by e.l.f. Beauty Inc in the fourth quarter of the year was $763,000. This is better than its operating loss of $3.26 million from the same period of the year prior. Net income for the quarter was $6.60 million. This is up from the net income of $2.43 million from a year ago.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc also released its outlook for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The cosmetic company is expecting revenue to fall between $285 million and $295 million for the year. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $282.40 million for the year.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc is also expecting earnings per share for the full year of 2017 to range from 40 cents to 43 cents. This would have it beating out analysts’ earnings per share estimate for the year, which is sitting at 38 cents.

ELF stock was up 14% as of noon Thursday.