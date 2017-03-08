8 Energy Stocks in Peril as Crude Oil Breaks Down

Crude oil prices are getting hit hard on Wednesday, pushing the United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO ) below its 200-day moving average for the first time since late November to end a four-month trading range. This also represents another failed breakout attempt for energy prices near the $55-a-barrel level.

Source: Shutterstock

The catalyst for the weakness — amid ongoing hopes from the bulls over the implementation of that OPEC supply freeze deal — is a combination of record high inventories and growing evidence of a rebound in U.S. shale oil activity. The market is growing more and more oversupplied.

As a result, a number of oil and gas stocks are rolling over. Here are eight to avoid or sell:

