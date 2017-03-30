Embrace Facebook Inc (FB) Stock, Just Don’t Chase It!

Some of the largest technology and tech-related stocks are set to close out the first quarter of 2017 with significant gains. Take Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which as of Wednesday’s close is higher by 24% for the year-to-date and so far showing little signs of stopping. However, while I like FB stock just as much as any viable growth play, this is a stock that technical analysis says is bracing for a pause.

Understanding that — and knowing what levels to look for — is the kind of thing that makes the difference between subpar plays and great trades.

A very simple rule that has served me extraordinarily well over my career is to buy stocks on dips, not on rips. It might sound overly simplistic, but it works particularly well for strongly trending issues, such as Facebook stock.

Even institutional investors that typically are more focused on fundamental research when it comes to stocks still monitor some basic technical analysis — say, when a stock reaches the upper or lower end of a range. That is to say that when a stock reaches overbought readings (i.e., “rips”), the odds of a successful trade to the upside are lower because traders and active investors alike are looking to lighten up on stocks, and possibly looking to rebuy again lower.

When I last discussed FB stock on Feb. 21, I said that Facebook looked like it was coiling up in a tightening technical pattern that took place at its previous all-time highs from 2016. I said that a push above $135 could open the stock up to a next upside target around the $140 mark.

Shares reached that target by mid-March.

FB Stock Charts

On the long-term weekly chart, we see that the most recent multiweek rally brought Facebook back to the very upper end of its multiyear range.



Click to Enlarge

The last time FB stock had touched the upper end of its uptrending channel was October 2016. The stock then corrected 15% over the course of a few weeks before finding better footing again at the lower end of the range.

Next Page