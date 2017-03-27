3 Unusual ETFs That Beat the Market

When it comes to exchange-traded funds, the market is extremely crowded. Even worse, many ETFs are virtually identical. Even worse than worse, most ETFs do not beat the market. Many are index-pegged, so they don’t even try. They just provide convenience.

Many actively managed ETFs, or quasi-actively managed ETFs, get criticized for taking high fees but not doing terribly well against benchmarks. However, a lot of digging can yield some places to start doing research on ETFs that do beat the market. They aren’t easy to find, and they may not beat the market over extended periods, but the right ETFs at the right time can work wonders in a long-term diversified portfolio.

Finding those ETFs is one of the strategies of my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Here are three ETFs with which you can begin doing some more research.

