Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Briggs & Stratton Corporation ( BGG ), Belden Inc. ( BDC ) and Goldcorp Inc. (USA) ( GG ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 3/14/17.

Briggs & Stratton will pay its quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share on 4/3/17, Belden will pay its quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on 4/5/17, and Goldcorp will pay its monthly dividend of 2 cents per share on 3/24/17.

START SLIDESHOW :

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

As a percentage of BGG’s recent stock price of $21.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Briggs & Stratton to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when BGG shares open for trading on 3/14/17. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.07% lower in price and for GG to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BGG, BDC, and GG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation :

Belden Inc :

Goldcorp Inc :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Briggs & Stratton,0.29% for Belden, and 1.63% for Goldcorp.

More From InvestorPlace