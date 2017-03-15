Ex-Dividend Stocks Reminders Include Dean Foods Co (DF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Dean Foods Co ( DF ), Leucadia National Corp. ( LUK ), and SpartanNash Co ( SPTN ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 3/16/17.

Dean Foods Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share on 3/29/17, Leucadia National will pay its quarterly dividend of 6.25 cents per share on 3/31/17, and SpartanNash Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of 16.5 cents per share on 3/31/17.

As a percentage of DF’s recent stock price of $18.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Dean Foods to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when DF shares open for trading on 3/16/17.

Similarly, investors should look for LUK to open 0.23% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DF, LUK, and SPTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Dean Foods, 0.94% for Leucadia National, and 2.09% for SpartanNash.

