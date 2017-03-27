With Oil Under $50, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Is On Fumes

The performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) stock over the past decade appears rather unimpressive. Over the past ten years, including dividends, XOM stock has returned 49% — total. That’s an average return of just 4% per year, well below the S&P 500. Over the past five years, the news is even worse. Exxon Mobil stock has declined over that period. Including dividends, XOM has averaged just a 1.8% return since 2012.

Of course, one could easily argue that positive five- and 10-year returns for XOM stock in fact are quite impressive. WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices peaked at $99 in 2007. They averaged $94 in 2012. WTI now trades at half those 2007 levels.

A number of oil companies have gone bankrupt; many other oil stocks trade at a fraction of their former value. In that context, the fact that Exxon Mobil stock has returned anything at all appears to reflect excellent performance. After all, most O&G stocks have done worse – and many much, much, worse.

But the performance of XOM stock over the past 10 years highlights a key problem for the stock going forward. Exxon Mobil stock performed better than most, admittedly, in a period of falling oil prices. But it didn’t perform well. And no matter where oil goes from here, there are many better choices than XOM.

Lower Oil Prices and XOM Stock

It’s true that Exxon Mobil stock has been one of the better performers in the O&G space over the past decade despite the major fall in oil prices.

That outperformance has come largely due to Exxon Mobil’s diversification, notably its downstream business. Refining profits tend to rise as oil prices decline — providing a natural hedge within the business.

It’s the downstream business that has allowed XOM stock to weather the storm. But the problem is that the downstream business’s benefit from lower oil prices isn’t enough to drive real upside if upstream (ie, exploration & production) businesses are struggling with $40 or even $30 oil.

Exxon Mobil might do better than, say, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC ) in that scenario. But it’s highly unlikely XOM stock would see significant upside.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of major companies with direct benefits from lower oil prices. Most consumer-facing companies should see higher customer spending, with less dollars diverted at the pump. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV ), even given their hedges against oil prices, would benefit substantially (and already have done so). If oil prices decline again, XOM stock may stay roughly even. But investors anticipating that scenario should look elsewhere.

